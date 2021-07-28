Memorial Medical Center plans a different look for this year’s annual 55+ Health Expo.
The event is set to take place Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Superior Elementary School parking lot on Binsfield Road in Ashland.
Unlike previous Health Expos, in which participants visited various booths to speak with representatives of activities of interest to seniors, this year’s expo will be a drive-through event themed Crusin’ to Wellness.
Participants will be handed a goody bag with helpful health information, giveaways and a chance to win prizes including a “staycation” valued at over $250 and multiple Chamber Dollar prizes. People coming to the event will also receive a free, locally made boxed lunch (supplies are limited to the first 300 attendees).
An event webpage is available at ashlandmmc.com/expo2021 and will include important video lectures and interactive content.
Memorial Medical Center, Ringenberg Financial Group, and Heartland Communications Group are sponsoring the 55+ Health Expo.
