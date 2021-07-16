Memorial Medical Center in Ashland will host its annual 55+ Health Expo Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year’s event, Cruisin’ to Wellness, is a fun, drive-through expo taking place at the Lake Superior Elementary School parking lot on Binsfield Road in Ashland.
Attendees will be handed a goody bag with helpful health information, fun giveaways and a chance to win prizes including a “staycation” valued at over $250 and multiple Chamber Dollar prizes. Plus, attendees will receive a free, locally-made boxed lunch (supplies are limited to the first 300 attendees).
An event webpage is available at ashlandmmc.com/expo2021 and will include video lectures and interactive content.
Information provided by Memorial Medical Center.
