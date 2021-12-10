BOOKS-BOOK-DOPESICK-REVIEW-MCT

Beth Macy, author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” will lead a Tuesday webinar hosted by MMC and Essentia Health. 

Memorial Medical Center and Essentia Health are hosting a free webinar featuring Beth Macy, the author of the critically-acclaimed book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America" that has recently been adapted into a Hulu series, "Dopesick.”

The book unpacks the most intractable social problems of our times: the opioid crisis, set against a landscape of job loss, corporate greed and stigma, along with the families and first responders who are heroically fighting back.

Beth overcame addiction and now seeks to help others with similar issues. She will give a 30-minute presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

The event is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Views of Macy's will not necessarily represent the views of the U.S. government.

To register for the free event, visit essentia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NLw4capwS9KvmMKhBBa1iQ

