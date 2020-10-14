The Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center of Memorial Medical Center won a $6,000 grant from the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s to help meet the transportation needs of local cancer patients who must often overcome significant barriers in getting to their treatment appointments.
One of the biggest roadblocks for cancer patients can be transportation. With additional miles increasing gas spending or those without a ride to treatment, some may have no choice but to delay needed medical care, putting their health at risk.
“Once diagnosed, the hard reality for many cancer patients is months of daily or weekly treatment-related appointments. But even the best treatment can’t work if you can’t get there,” Bonnie Ryszka, operations manager of the Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center, said in a prepared statement. “We’re grateful to Kohl’s and the American Cancer Society for recognizing the importance of getting patients to their much-needed treatment appointments as the pandemic continues.”
The grant will the center meet its goal of having no patient miss or delay therapies due to transportation barriers. The center already has donated nearly 50 gas cards to cancer patients since receiving the grant.
For more information about cancer and other patient services available from the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org or call 800-227-2345, day or night.
Information provided by Memorial Medical Center.
