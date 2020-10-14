Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET EXPECTED. FOR THE GALE WATCH, NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 3 TO 6 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. FOR THE GALE WATCH, FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&