Mellen School received a $2,000 grant from GENYOUth and Land O’ Lakes to help nourish students with healthy meals and milk daily. The funds will provide school meals to a higher proportion of students who qualify for free and reduced-priced meals based on household income.
With USDA's unprecedented decision to extend healthy school meals free of charge to all students regardless of household income through June of 2022, GENYOUth recently collected survey data from over 1,000 school nutrition professionals nationwide to assess urgent concerns and needs for school nutrition programs as they prepare to feed more students in the upcoming school year. Among its results, the survey found that student hunger and food insecurity remain a top concern for schools.
Information provided by Mellen School.
