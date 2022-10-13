Sign1.jpg

Mellen technical-education teacher Corey Lake and student Brendan Krause hold signs created by the school’s shop class, which operates as a student-run business. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Mellen High School student Brendan Krause set out to show his appreciation for a local business owner by building him a new storefront sign.

Sign2 copy.jpg

Brendan Krause is pleased with the quality of work he put into making a sign for Air Fox Photography. (Contributed photo)

