Harley Thomas McGinnis Doucette was born to Nathaniel and Charity Doucette on Oct. 13, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Proud Grandparents are Sally and the late Thomas Zielke, Morse and William and Renee Doucette, Ashland.
Harley joins siblings Eva, Ian, Bryce, Annalise, Harbor and Haverly. Harley's middle names are after his grandpa Thomas Zielke and Pastor Steve McGinnis.
