Pancake breakfast

Clara Sturtz, 7, and Avery Sturtz, 12, both of Ashland, prepare their tickets for the raffle during a pancake breakfast benefit for longtime bus driver Tim Zwetow Saturday morning at Ashland High School. All proceeds raised from the event were donated to Zwetow and his family as he fights gioblastoma, a type of cancer that can develop in the brain or spinal cord. Zwetow said the support he’s received has been “unbelievable.” (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments