Clara Sturtz, 7, and Avery Sturtz, 12, both of Ashland, prepare their tickets for the raffle during a pancake breakfast benefit for longtime bus driver Tim Zwetow Saturday morning at Ashland High School. All proceeds raised from the event were donated to Zwetow and his family as he fights gioblastoma, a type of cancer that can develop in the brain or spinal cord. Zwetow said the support he’s received has been “unbelievable.” (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.