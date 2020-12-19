Santa Claus paid a socially distant visit to Ashland Saturday, riding his sleigh with a couple of little helpers through several neighborhoods before concluding with a procession down Main Street. The event featured Christmas music by JD Bass and was sponsored by the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
