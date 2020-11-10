The 40-year run of pink flamingos, sandwiches and cocktails at Maggie’s on Bayfield’s Manypenny Street is coming to an end.
Mary Hulings Rice, founder of the iconic, pink-paneled restaurant and several other Bay-Area dining ventures, is ending her career in food service at the end of the year.
But fans of her flamingo tenders, fish sandwiches and specialty drinks named after Rice’s favorite bird shouldn’t fret; her head chef is working on a plan to reopen the restaurant when pandemic pressures ease.
Rice declined to be interviewed for this story after announcing the closing online. But her business manager, Heidi Nelson, said the tourist town is losing a passionate voice for the community — and for food.
“Mary always had great, unique ideas, and she was just full of fun. The “Flamingos Up North (restaurant theme) boils down to F-U-N. She named the corporation after fun,” Nelson said. “And she’s certainly provided that to the community.”
From its start in August of 1980, Maggie’s menu combined some traditional northern fare such as fried curds and whitefish livers with international flavors.
“She made more than just a hamburger and onions,” Nelson said. “She was always thinking good food for everybody.”
Within a few years of Maggie’s opening, Rice invested in The Clubhouse on Madeline Island, and later in other local eateries: The Egg Toss, Bates Art Bar, and the James-Beard-award-winning Wild Rice restaurant.
All of them “were known for their high quality and locally-inspired cuisine,” Paige Rautio, director of marketing at the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce, said. “Mary helped define the food scene here and put Bayfield on the map as a foodie destination.” But Rice didn’t focus solely upon food.
Her impact can be seen almost anywhere in Bayfield, where she supported the arts, artists, and other institutions around the Chequamegon Bay.
“Her supportive investments and preservation of the buildings and unique culture and history here is significant,” Rautio said.
After stepping away from Wild Rice in 2017 and stepping down from Northland College’s Board of Trustees in 2019, Rice put the finishing touches on her extensive career.
With in-restaurant dining shut down because of the pandemic, neither Rice nor the community can appropriately celebrate the end of the era, Nelson said.
“But I think we’re all so grateful that we’ve had Mary in our life,” she said. “The restaurants are a small part of her largess with her support of (The Lake Superior Big Top) Chautauqua and Northland College and the list goes on and on. She is just one of a kind.”
The pink restaurant might soon be home to another one-of-a-kind local, though.
Chris Basnia grew up smoking fish with his grandparents in Red Cliff and went to Maggie’s as a young man. His friends and family worked there as he graduated from Bayfield High School in 1994 and then, in 2001, the Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in Paris.
After years in culinary competition, fine dining, and owning his own restaurants, Basnia has returned to the Chequamegon Bay.
This year he led Maggie’s kitchen and plans to take over the building with a new venture.
“I would definitely like to maintain or add my own energy and passion into this next phase that Maggie’s will become. In honor of Mary’s passion for cooking, zest for life and willingness to help the community on multiple levels, I definitely feel the desire to do that as well,” Basnia said.
His ideas are blooming. His BBQ tent at Maggie’s this summer was a hit, and that was just the start of his efforts to “take everyday food and make it great.”
Basnia said he hopes to have the new restaurant open for tourist season in May.
