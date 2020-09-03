Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...FOR THE GALE WARNING, WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET. FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...FOR THE GALE WARNING, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS. &&