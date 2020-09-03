Madeline Island Chamber Music is joining forces with the nation’s largest community music school to bring more high notes to the Apostle Islands.1
Madeline Island Chamber Music has operated a chamber music program for exceptionally talented high school, college and graduate school string and woodwind musicians for more than 30 years. Its facilities are located on 12 acres on Madeline Island with faculty from some of the best conservatories and university music departments and students from around the world.
It now will be a program within MacPhail Center for Music, based in Minneapolis, the nation’s largest community music school. The board of directors of both organizations recently authorized the transfer of Madeline Island’s assets to MacPhail, including all programs, key personnel and facilities.
“It’s exciting to see the linking of these two mission-driven music organizations that are so similar in their dedication to providing enduring music learning experiences,” Kyle Carpenter, CEO of MacPhail, said in a prepared statement. “The beautiful campus on the island offers up numerous and innovative ways to expand educational opportunities for our students, draw exceptional faculty and performers and provide additional engaging performances.”
The present Madeline Island programs, running for six weeks of the summer, will continue for accomplished young musicians selected to participate through auditions. MacPhail intends to expand and broaden the programming over time during other parts of the year, establishing new group music-making opportunities for students of all backgrounds and abilities in many genres. Audiences on the island and in the Twin Cities will enjoy more performances as part of this planned program expansion.
MacPhail will assume ownership and management of Madeline Island Chamber Music effective immediately. Jonathan Swartz, artistic director of Madeline Island Chamber Music, will join MacPhail’s staff and continue in his role leading the creative direction of the program.
While this year’s programming at Madeline Island has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, information about next year’s program will be available on MacPhail’s website in October.
Information provided by McPhail Center for Music.
