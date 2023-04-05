...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the Lac
du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.