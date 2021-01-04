Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will welcome Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as speaker for its online service on Jan. 10. His talk is entitled A Discussion with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. The lieutenant governor will reflect on how he uses a platform of sustainability and equity to fight for solutions that invest in opportunities and fairness for everyone in Wisconsin.
Barnes is Wisconsin’s 45th lieutenant governor. He is the first African American to serve in his role, and the second African American elected to statewide office. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Barnes is the son of a public school teacher and a manufacturing assembly line worker. He is a graduate of Alabama A&M University.
In 2012, at the age of 25, Barnes was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly where he served two terms.
For login information to access this service go to chequamegonuuf.org. CUUF is a welcoming congregation and invites people of every age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, language, ability, religion, or cultural background to attend.
Information provided by Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
