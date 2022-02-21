snow storm

Several local schools have cancelled classes for Tuesday as a late-winter storm blankets the area with snow.

Students at Ashland, Washburn, Bayfield and Mellen will have a snow day Tuesday; Drummond has made no announcement as of mid-afternoon Monday.

The Bay Area was expected to get 12-18 inches by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

