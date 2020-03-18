Both the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department and Ashland Police Department are limiting contact between officers and the public to prevent virus transmission.
In the city, officers will take non-emergency reports and statements via phone and email instead of responding in person. If an officer must respond face to face, safe practices such as maintaining a distance of six feet between the officer and caller will be followed. Officers may speak with residents outside of their homes, in their yards or through closed windows, Chief Jim Gregoire said.
Examples of such non-emergency calls would be past-action reports of theft, damage to property, shoplifting, gas drive-offs, attempted break-ins at vacant homes or vacant buildings, identity theft, harassing phone calls or emails, credit card theft, check fraud, loss or theft of prescription medication, child custody disputes and animal bites that do not puncture the skin.
Officers also may not respond at all to vehicle lock-outs (except when a person or pet is trapped inside the vehicle), stray animal complaints, civil complaints or welfare checks without any factual basis or cause for concern. Officers will contact complainants by phone to assess the potential need for a face-to-face contact for the complaint.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department is taking similar measures. Sheriff Mick Brennan said all non-emergency calls will be handled over the phone as much as possible. The Ashland County Jail also has suspended all personal contacts with inmates and non-essential personnel are being restricted from access to the secured areas of the jail.
Brennan said it is also very possible that with all of the closures, we may see an increase in property crimes. He asked all residents to keep homes and vehicles secured and to report any suspicious activities as they are happening. Deputies will increase patrol efforts in residential areas. The non-emergency number for Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is 715-682-7023 Ext. 1. For emergencies, please dial 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.