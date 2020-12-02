Two Bay-Area nonprofits were awarded more than $175,00 in grants this week by the Otto Bremer Trust.
Northwoods Women, Inc., which runs Ashland’s New Day Advocacy Center helping victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes was awarded $150,000 for capital support and general operations. The money is intended to help the organization expand prevention, crisis intervention, and other services.
Recreation and Fitness Resources, which runs Bayfield’s Rec Center, the Point to La Pointe swim and other programs and events, will get $25,700 to create affordable programs and events to promote active lifestyles.
The grants were a portion of $8,609,747 distributed in the trust’s most recent grant-making cycle.
“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” Charlotte Johnson, co-CEO and trustee of the Otto Bremer Trust, said in a statement.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.