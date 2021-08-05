Ashland and Bayfield counties are calling on residents and visitors to resume wearing facemasks indoors, whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The growing threat of the delta variant of COVID-19 and increasing numbers of COVID infections in state and nation prompted the new recommendations.
“Masks are the in thing again,” said Bayfield County Health Department Director and Health Officer Sara Wartman.
Wartman masks are strongly recommended, but neither health department is yet requiring them.
“I can’t mandate it now. I don’t know if I will be allowed to mandate anything ever again, but at this point the cases are on the increase again, and it is indicated by the CDC that we should recommend it,” Wartman said.
Wartman said both Ashland and Bayfield counties are in an area of “substantial community spread,” which means that the number of new cases would translate to over 50 per 100,000 residents, and that there is high disease activity locally.
According to the state Department of Health Services, nine people tested positive last week in Bayfield County and five more had tested positive as of Wednesday of this week. Between the end of May through June, the county was averaging less than one positive test per day, Wartman said.
“And we don’t know how many people are not getting tested, shrugging it off as a cold, and we don’t know how many tourists are not getting tested until they get home. All of them are going around spreading the virus,” she said.
The situation is the same in Ashland County which recorded zero new positive COVID tests from June 24 to July 20. Since then, 22 people have tested positive, Ashland County Health Officer Liz Szot said.
While the COVID vaccine protects people from serious illness or death, new data indicate that even vaccinated people can carry the COVID virus and could infect others. That’s why the CDC recommends that even those who have received the vaccine should mask when indoors, especially in situations in which they cannot practice social distancing.
Wartman said that data from May show that people in the region have been infected with the much more contagious delta COVID variant.
She said it was difficult to draw any conclusions based on the available data, because only 1% of positive COVID tests were being checked for the Delta variant.
“Basically there is a lack of sampling, however with 89% of the cases across the state of Wisconsin being delta, well, I don’t have any other lead to go from except to believe the delta variant is here,” she said. “When CDC says to put the masks back on, that’s a bad sign.”
Szot agreed that it was difficult to say definitively if the abrupt rise in the number of local positive COVID tests was due to the delta variant because the only DNA test information available dated back to July 12, which is ancient history in tracing coronavirus developments.
Nevertheless, Szot agreed with Wartman that it was a good bet that the delta virus is present in Ashland County.
“It would be reasonable to assume that it is most definitely here and that it has spread,” she said.
Given that, it is a bad sign that there is opposition to going back to wearing masks, Wartman said
“Honestly, I think that researchers, scientists and medical professionals are really worried about how quickly delta spreads and the ability of it to mutate,” she said.
Wartman said the fear is that if the delta variant is not quickly brought under control, it has the potential to mutate into other variants that might render the vaccine less effective.
“I don’t want people to think that is a reason not to get vaccinated,” Wartman said. “The more people get vaccinated, the sooner we can cut down on cases.”
Wartman also recommends that schools adopt mask policies before the beginning of classes.
“Anyone over age 2, we are recommending wear a mask,” she said. “I know there is a group in Ashland that is saying ‘we want the choice, parents should have a choice about whether their children should wear masks.’ Currently it is a recommendation, but schools have the ability to make it a requirement. Interestingly in the Washburn School District, there are a lot of parents who are upset that the districts let masks kind of down over the summer when we had lower numbers. A lot of parents are voicing their concerns and are pro-mask.”
Health officials are treading a careful balancing act in making recommendations in such a fraught atmosphere. The Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health-policy think tank, released survey results Wednesday that showed 53% of unvaccinated adults are more afraid of the vaccine than they are of COVID’s effects — though COVID has killed well over 600,000 Americans. Health officials can only watch as misinformation spreads on social media.
“We live in a country with lots of vaccine and low participation, while there are countries in Africa where there is very minimal vaccine available, but who would welcome it,” she said. “It’s kind of sad to be in a country like ours and be failing in our vaccine rollout.”
Szot said she understands the frustration of people who were sick of wearing masks and just beginning to enjoy life without them, only to be told they have to wear them in stores and other indoors locations.
“I definitely understand and sympathize with the frustration on that, but disregarding the scientific process and the discoveries that are being made, and the new information we are learning, is what is making the headlines right now,” she said.
Wartman said it would take a drop in the percentage of positive COVID tests and a drop in the disease activity level and the rate of community spread before the indoor mask recommendations would be dropped.
“When masks will no longer be required is a good question,” she said. “It is entirely dependent on the majority of the population getting vaccinated.”
“As the activity level goes back down, we can go back to where we were previously,” agreed Szot. “But it could be a very fluid situation going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.