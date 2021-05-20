Local chambers of commerce are taking new steps to try to connect employers and employees in one of the most challenging job markets in decades.
Job boards that help get the word out about openings are critical for local employers, Paige Rautio, marketing director for the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau, said.
“Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau has publicized job opportunities for our members for many years,” Rautio said. “This is a great, much-needed service to our business community — especially in the height of tourism season.”
Melissa Martinez, director of the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce — which put its board up in 2021 — agreed with Rautio.
“This has been one of the things on my to-do list since 2019,” Martinez said. “I added a help-wanted section in our newsletter when I saw that several of our members were looking for employees. At the end of April that list had grown to over 20 businesses each looking for at least one if not more employees. I am starting to get contacted by non-members for help.”
Washburn’s postings are free for members, and the fees for non-members are $10 for two weeks or $20 for a month. Each post includes support on both Washburn’s newsletter and Facebook postings.
As of last week, more than 40 jobs were listed on local boards and the actual number of jobs available is much higher, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary McPhetridge said.
“We have almost 400 members, and employers are just trying so hard to find people,” McPhetridge said. “It isn’t unique to us. It’s this way all over the country. Members know they can do this with us. It’s available to them for no charge.”
The firepower the chambers deliver via their websites, newsletters and Facebook pages and posts is considerable. Well over 1 million page views are generated per year, and the numbers continue to rise every year.
While not all those eyeballs are finding their way to the job pages, Martinez said the news from Washburn’s newsletter is encouraging.
“When sent to our newsletter list of around 800 emails last week, roughly 50% of the clicks were to pages related to jobs and workforce,” she said.
Because the job postings are a value-added service to members, none of the chambers has a mechanism for keeping track of actual jobs filled from their sites. But the resource is valued, according to Martinez.
“Feedback from the members has been excellent,” Martinez said. “I am frustrated that I can’t do more, but that doesn’t even compare to the frustration, stress and anxiety business owners are dealing with trying to find help to keep their doors open and their customers happy.”
For more information on membership and job postings with Ashland, Washburn, or Bayfield chambers, businesses and job-seekers can visit the Facebook pages for each.
