Family dynamics can be tricky — adult children often find themselves lapsing into despised roles assigned when they were youngsters, and these roles often are most keenly realized when families gather for the holidays. Petty jealousies and resentments long buried resurface to be played out on a family stage, often with ugly consequences. For most families, those unhappy moments affect only the immediate family — but when dysfunction is part of a 12th century royal family, those consequences can affect an entire empire.
When King Henry II of England gathers his family together for an 1183-style Christmas celebration in “The Lion in Winter,” the 1966 James Goldman play, the knives are out (often literally) as Henry, his estranged Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their three sons, Richard, Geoffrey and John, vie for power, love, attention and scraps of affection. On the line is succession to the throne of England, which at that time included much of present-day France. The presumptive heir and favored son, Henry III, has died, leaving a hole in both Henry and Eleanor’s hearts, but more significantly for the three remaining sons, an unclear path to power.
Henry favors passing the throne to the youngest, teen-aged, self-absorbed John, while the eldest of the three, war-like Richard, is Eleanor’s favorite. Geoffrey, the middle son, is left to connive on his own, forming shifting alliances with both John and Richard.
Added into the mix is French King Philip II, a guest of the court on hand to oversee handing off his sister Alais (currently Henry’s mistress) as a bridal prize to the presumptive heir, whomever that may be.
What soon becomes apparent is that whatever warmth and love this family once had for one another has been buried under an all-consuming quest for power. When any family member dares express true affection or tenderness, it is quickly and cruelly used against them. Yet, they fascinate as they rage, scheme and manipulate.
Director Liz Woodworth deliberately chose a play with a small cast to assure as safe an experience as possible for both the cast and theater-goers while COVID is still a concern. And a delightful cast it is, bringing some of the region’s best actors back onto the StageNorth stage.
As Henry II and Eleanor of Aquitaine, Scott Burchill and Laura Comer portray two powerful regents who have reached pinnacles of power and are now staring down their own mortality. Henry truly is a lion, roaring orders and making sure everyone knows he is the alpha male. Yet he can be charming, too, if never what one would call sensitive. Comer’s Eleanor, who has spent the past 10 years as Henry’s captive, rather than as his daily court companion, is cold steel. She has been both queen of France and queen of England, a powerful landholder and a force to be reckoned with all her life. If her quest for power has left little time for her children, it was her duty.
The three sons are a truly miserable lot — each scheming to become heir and at the same time desperately seeking approval from their parents — and hating themselves for it.
Jamie Tucker’s Richard is a strong warrior on the outside, a man who leads an army into battle, but is afraid to acknowledge his need for love.
Geoffrey, the unfortunate middle son, as portrayed by Alan Filipczak, has little hope of ascending the throne himself, so casts himself back and forth between Richard and John, hoping he will land on the side of power whichever way it falls.
And spoiled, immature John (Leslie Wilson) is about as inept a candidate for leadership as one could imagine, though he is his father’s favorite.
Rounding out the cast is Trey Sorensen as King Philip II of France, a young king with his own insecurities, and Lydia Caswell’s Alais. Alais, by virtue of gender, is a mere pawn in the royalty game. As a French princess, she will be married off to form alliances. She starts out as something of an innocent as Henry’s mistress, but by the end of the “Lion in Winter,” she is exhibiting the same sad ruthlessness as her mentor, Eleanor.
Woodworth’s “Lion” is set in the 12th century and Jen Hewitt’s costuming brings us into the past, Eleanor’s black and grey costuming highlighting both her age and her steeliness, contrasting with the flames of passionate red and orange in young Alais’s wardrobe.
The set, left over from cancelled 2019 production of “The Merchant of Venice,” is a scene-stealer itself. In turns bedchamber or dungeon, the magnificent set evinces a castle in all its cold magnificence.
“Lion” is in turns witty, insightful and heart-rending in its laser focus on familial cruelty. And it’s a great way to welcome patrons back to live theater.
