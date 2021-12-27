Ashland downtown snow

The National Weather Service reported that about 8 inches of snow had fallen in the Ashland area by late Monday morning, leaving motorists to contend with narrow lanes downtown and hazardous conditions outside of town. Some parts of Sanborn reportedly got more than 12 inches, the weather service said. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments