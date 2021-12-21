Who were the Anglo-Saxons, really? Thanks to grade-school history class, we might have a vague idea of people who lived in the Dark Ages and were defeated at the Battle of Hastings. Yet their legacy persists in many ways: in our English language, in the foundations of our political system and in present-day idioms. It even flits through political rhetoric. Why does it matter? And would the real Anglo-Saxons even recognize themselves as they’re often portrayed in modern Western culture? Popular instructor Mary Magray is returning to Fe University with a course, The Anglo-Saxons: History, Legacy and Myth, Thursdays from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17 from 1-3 p.m. on Zoom.
In four sessions, this course will follow the history of the actual Anglo-Saxons and how their legacy has evolved into present-day myth. The story begins with the Germanic invasion of Britain and the establishment of seven Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. Next, the Vikings arrive, leading to the rise of a centralized English monarchy. Though the history ends with Harold, the last Anglo-Saxon king, and the Norman Conquest of 1066, their legacy has lived on, leading over time to myths and legends that have persisted. The story ends by following these threads into the present day.
A special, optional class bonus will be a Zoom viewing of “Beowulf” on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. This oral telling in Old English is performed as it would have been by a scop (or storyteller) with his lyre in an eighth or 10th century hall with modern English subtitles.
Magray has a master’s degree in European history and a doctorate in British and Irish history with a focus on women and religion. Now retired, she taught a wide variety of European history courses to students of all ages for more than 30 years. She is the author of “The Transforming Power of the Nuns: Women, Religion, and Cultural Change in Ireland, 1750-1900,” and worked as an instructor in the division of continuing studies at UW–Madison.
The fee for this class is $20.
Register online: visit feuniversity.org and pay via PayPal, providing your email and the class you are registering for in the notes field, or register by mail: download a registration form at feuniversity.org or pick one up at Mercer Library. Mail completed form and registration to: Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534. Questions about registration? Call 906-285-7517 or 715-862-0210.
Information provided by Fe University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.