One in four older adults has a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. But the good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented. The Stepping On program, offered by the Ashland County Aging Unit, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%, and an interest list to have a workshop in September is being generated.

In just seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review and more. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older and have fallen or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To show your interest in attending a Stepping On workshop, please contact Mary Westlund at 715-682-4414, ext. 0 or adminasst@ashlandaging.org.

