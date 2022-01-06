If you’ve ever dreamt of flying through the woods on a sled, a group of dogs hurtling ahead, Fe University is offering a unique, low-cost opportunity to do just that. Get a mushing lesson and a full lunch before heading out to meet the dogs and hop on sleds. A skijoring lesson will be included afterward for those comfortable on skis. These two, single-session Saturday classes are limited to six participants each, so sign up soon to join Chad McGrath and MJ Slone in An Introduction to Winter Dog-Powered Sports, on Feb. 5 or 12. The classes run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Two Moons Kennel in Springstead. This class also is open students 14-17 years old if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Class will start indoors with an hour-long lesson on how to work with the dogs, what to expect as you’re driving the dogsled and the basics of how to use equipment. Plus, of course, information on the dogs themselves. After lunch, participants will go outside and meet their mushing teams. You’ll learn to hook both the gangline and the team to the sled —a nd then you’ll learn hands-on how to drive a dog team. Participants should be comfortable standing on sled runners, grasping the handle before them, and holding on.
All students are required to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks when indoors.
MJ Slone and Chad McGrath are the founders of Two Moons Kennel. They have been running dogs and holding sledding classes for 20 years, often in partnership with educational institutions such as the College of DuPage and the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program through UW-Stevens Point.
Visit feuniversity.org to register via our updated website. You will find options to pay either via PayPal or to send a check. Either way, make sure to complete and submit your registration information. Checks should be sent to: Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534. Questions about registration? Call 906-285-7517 or 715-862-0210.
Information provided by Fe University.
