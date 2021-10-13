These days it seems that all of us are short on tolerance of opposing views — much less the ability to stay calm in the face of differing opinions. Maybe you wish for more thoughtful one-on-one discussions, or you struggle to regulate your emotions in challenging situations. Learn techniques to maintain your cool and manage difficult encounters in Fe University’s civil discourse series, presented by Jane Banning on Zoom at 10 a.m. for four Wednesdays starting Nov. 8.
The course is offered in four sessions, with the option to attend all or mix-and-match. Sessions one and two on Nov. 8 and 15 will address civil discourse. These classes delve into understanding how our brains react when our perceived reality is challenged, offering strategies for staying calm, asking great questions and learning how to manage a variety of demanding situations. Practice what you’ve learned in the second session through engaging role-play scenarios.
Self-Regulation is the topic of session three on Nov. 22. Maybe stress overwhelms you in certain contexts or situations, sending your pulse pounding and fogging your brain. This class will look at strategies to manage and regulate stress responses.
Finally, Nov. 29 will be devoted to motivational interviewing, a style of communication that helps people articulate and commit to changes based on their own interests and values. In a sense, through this method people talk themselves into making changes. Motivational interviewing has a wide variety of applications in different personal relationships and is not just for “interview” purposes.
With extensive experience in health care and teaching, Banning earned her master of science in social work from UW-Madison in 1979. She worked in health care for 12 years and then directed the Clinical Teaching and Assessment Center at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health for 16 years. Following retirement, she was an adjunct faculty member for Nicolet College, taught at the YMCA of the Northwoods and worked as a contact tracer for Oneida County Health Department.
The fee for the series is $25 for all four classes; $10 each individual session; or $15 for the two civil discourse sessions. Register online: visit feuniversity.org and pay via PayPal, providing your email and the class you are registering for in the Notes field.
Information provided by Fe University.
