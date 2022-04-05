Explore the magic of nature and learn outdoor skills on Sunday, April 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copper Falls State Park. The program will be held outdoors where participants will be given the opportunity to gain base-level knowledge in a variety of outdoor skills. Techniques for tree identification and aging, map and compass navigation skills, and leave-no-trace principles will help participants experience the wonder that draws so many people to the park.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments