...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
11 inches, except 11 to 15 inches for northern Iron county.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The history of boarding schools for Indigenous children across the nation, with particular emphasis on the Lac du Flambeau Government Boarding School, will be discussed at an April class by Fe University. Archaeologist Cindi Stiles will explore the development of the boarding school system and how it was implemented in the class at the Lac du Flambeau Boarding School, April 18, 20 and 25, 9 a.m.-noon.
