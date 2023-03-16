The history of boarding schools for Indigenous children across the nation, with particular emphasis on the Lac du Flambeau Government Boarding School, will be discussed at an April class by Fe University. Archaeologist Cindi Stiles will explore the development of the boarding school system and how it was implemented in the class at the Lac du Flambeau Boarding School, April 18, 20 and 25, 9 a.m.-noon.

