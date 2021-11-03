We live in uncertain times: Between the pandemic, climate change, systemic social issues and more, planning for the future can feel daunting. Planning, of course, often involves finances — but according to a recent New York Times article entitled “Nobody really knows how the economy works,” even economists are befuddled as past assumptions are proven faulty. If even economists can’t predict the financial future, how are ordinary people like you and me supposed to secure our savings and take care of ourselves and our families?
Learn how the global economy impacts lives — and how to approach planning with confidence and knowledge — in Fe University’s Economics for Everyday Living, presented by Richard Ray Shreve on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon for four Tuesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and 21. The class will guide students through the basic principles of economics, and from personal practices or microeconomics to larger social or macroeconomics. The course will conclude by studying how our personal actions impact our economic experiences.
Shreve has prepared a 64-page booklet specifically for this class — a bonus that students will be able to refer to time and again for a modest charge of $7 ($10 for non-students). Class time will involve completing worksheets and graphs. Students may find a binder filled with both lined and graph paper to be helpful. This class will be most beneficial to those who have worked at least one paying job.
Now retired, Shreve holds two degrees in economics and finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He has taught economics and chemistry over a 43-year career at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Indiana University, Palm Beach State College and more. He also worked in the industrial sector for 26 years. He currently divides his time between the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and southeast Florida.
The fee for the class is $25 or $20 if payment is received by Nov. 23. Visit feuniversity.org and pay via PayPal, providing your email and the class you are registering for in the notes field.
Information provided by FeUniversity.
