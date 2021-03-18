The first virtual Field to Fork Community Supported Agriculture Fair will take place on Wednesday, March 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. and will be hosted by UW-Madison Extension for Ashland and Bayfield counties, in partnership with the Chequamegon Food Cooperative. The event is free and open to the public.
What exactly is a CSA? Typically, a farmer offers a certain number of shares per season at a set price and delivers fresh, in-season, sustainably grown vegetables, fruits, eggs and/or meats once a week to customers. In this way, customers share in the bounty of the farm and the farmer has the means to provide healthy, nutritious foods to their community.
Attendees will learn more about the concept of a CSAs and hear from local farmers who will share their own CSA opportunities so you can eat fresh local produce every week of the growing season while supporting local farms. Register and attend the event for a chance to win one of three Chequamegon Food Cooperative gift certificates. Drawing will be at the end of presentation.
Presentations include farmers from:
To register online, go to: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpd2tqD4qG91fzvaQOGRXQ22jvHm_AXQU
For additional information or questions, please contact Sarah DeGraff, Agricultural Extension Educator, by phone at (715) 373-3293 or email sarah.degraff@wisc.edu.
Information provided by UW-Extension.
