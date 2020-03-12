The Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetlands will host the Nathan Roberts presentation, Sneaky as a Cat – Understanding Secretive Bobcats in Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. Roberts will discuss bobcat habits, natural history, status and distribution in northern Wisconsin.
According to Roberts, bobcats are a success story in Wisconsin and beyond. Once viewed by many as a varmint, this elusive species is now prized by people ranging from hunters and trappers to wildlife photographers. Although bobcats are abundant in Wisconsin, they are infrequently seen due to their secretive nature. Roberts said bobcats are found in all 72 Wisconsin counties, and he estimates that about 3,500 bobcats live north of Highway 64. His presentation will explore how researchers are using innovative protocols to expand our knowledge of these cryptic animals.
Roberts is the furbearer research scientist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He has been working on furbearer and carnivore issues for the last 20 years in a variety of capacities across the country, and has worked for the DNR for the last six years as a research scientist devoted to bobcats, river otters, bears, wolves, beavers and coyotes.
Sneaky as a is the 37th educational program in the Wetlands and Wildlife Speaker Series sponsored by the Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetlands, and co-sponsored by the Chequamegon Audubon Society. These programs are free and open to the public. The NGLVC facility opens at 6:15 p.m. to allow the public time to meet the speaker and view bobcat-related display items before the 7 p.m. presentation.
Information provided by Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetmands.
