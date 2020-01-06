Derek Johnson, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist, will describe the natural history and ecology of one of Wisconsin’s most recognizable wildlife species, the American black bear, during a Jan. 16 presentation at 7 p.m. at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center.
Black bears are Wisconsin's largest carnivore and as apex predators, are vital to a healthy ecosystem in northern Wisconsin.
Johnson will also explore the numerous ways in which humans and bears interact. As the bear population has grown and expanded into residential areas over the last 30 years, nuisance issues have arisen at homes and farms. Johnson will discuss new approaches to conflict mitigation described in the state’s revised Black Bear Management Plan.
As the DNR wildlife biologist stationed in Park Falls, Johnson has been involved with a variety of wildlife species and habitat management issues. According to Johnson, because northern Wisconsin has some of the highest black bear densities in the country, they are a major focus of his work.
“Just the Bear Facts” is the 35th program in the Wetlands and Wildlife Speaker Series sponsored by the Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetlands, and co-sponsored by the Chequamegon Audubon Society. These informative and thought-provoking programs are free and open to public. The NGLVC facility opens at 6:15 p.m. to allow the public time to view the displays and artifacts before the 7 p.m. presentation begins.
Information provided by the Friends of the North Pikes Creek Wetlands.
