A St. Paul, Minn., man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a drug ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Bay Area.
David Stone III, 29, pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to conspiring to distribute drugs in Northwestern Wisconsin in 2019 and 2020. In February 2020, he was incarcerated on an unrelated matter. Investigators listened to over 3,000 hours of phone calls Stone made from jail and learned that he was orchestrating a large-scale drug-trafficking operation while in custody.
Stone called his source in Minnesota to arrange for the sale of the drugs and then called his co-conspirators in Wisconsin to arrange for the pickup. Stone was very specific in the calls to his co-conspirators, directing them when to leave Wisconsin, how much to pay for the drugs, how to break them down into smaller quantities, and where to redistribute them. Stone controlled every aspect of the operation and was considered the leader for purposes of sentencing. Stone’s relevant conduct includes approximately 270 grams of methamphetamine and 75 grams of fentanyl.
Stone is the second of the conspiracy to be sentenced. Marcie Leoso of Washburn was sentenced on Jan. 26 to five years in prison. The three other co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to federal charges. Chai Vang is to be sentenced by Judge Conley on April 26, Aaron Guski on April 28, and Mala Persaud on May 4.
