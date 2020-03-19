Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED THIS MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON... .AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND THIS MORNING, MAINLY OVER FAR NORTHERN MINNESOTA, WHERE BETWEEN 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY MIX IN WITH THE SNOW, WHICH COULD PRODUCE SOME LIGHT ICING IN LOCALIZED SPOTS. THIS WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON TODAY, WITH MOSTLY DRIZZLE OR RAIN DEVELOPING AS TEMPERATURES WARM UP. HOWEVER, THERE COULD STILL BE SOME LINGERING FREEZING DRIZZLE OR SNOW FOR AREAS ALONG THE BORDERLAND AND INTO NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA. COLDER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON, AS A COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH, INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS TONIGHT LEADING TO A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW ACROSS THE REGION. SOME HEAVIER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT REGION, WHERE BETWEEN 4 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER NORTHERN IRON AND INTO ASHLAND COUNTIES. SOME GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SOME BLOWING SNOW IN THESE AREAS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES, EXCEPT 5 TO 8 INCHES FOR NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. * WHERE...ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&