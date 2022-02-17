...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A former Red Cliff tribal official will serve life in prison without any possibility of early release for the 2003 slaying of a Washburn woman.
Michael LaGrew, 57, pleaded no contest and was convicted Jan. 4 in the death of Jody Richard, 50, in June 2003. She was director of the family education center in Red Cliff and taught literacy programs there. She disappeared in 2003 after not returning to work.
LaGrew was sentenced Thursday in Bayfield County court on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. A judge could have granted LaGrew the possibility of extended supervision after 20 years in prison, but he rejected that request by LaGrew's defense attorneys.
According to court records, police had been investigating the case for 17 years and arrested LaGrew, a former member of the Red Cliff Tribal Council, on March 18 of 2020.
He then confessed that he and Ricard had argued on June 27, 2003, and during the argument, he hit her in the head with a trailer jack, according to court records. He then dragged her body into the woods, hit her again in the head and hid her under a tree, records said.
Friends at the time of her death told the Daily Press that Ricard was a spirited and dedicated mother, teacher and mentor for those in her community.
Ricard’s disappearance triggered a land and air search that involved hundreds of volunteer searchers who looked in vain for any trace of her.
Her body eventually was discovered in a wooded area in the town of Russell on July 8, 2003.
LaGrew was interviewed by police at when Ricard went missing and testified in a hearing about the case in 2005, but wasn’t charged until he was re-interviewed by police in 2020. Police have not said what prompted them to speak with LaGrew again, 17 years later.
