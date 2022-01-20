Kovach baby

John Joseph Kovach was born to Connor and Tryphena Kovach of Washburn, on Dec. 3, 2021, weighing 8 pounds.

Proud Grandparents are Dan and Erin Kovach, Washburn, and Sally and the late Thomas Zielke, Morse.

John Joseph was named after his great-grandpa John Joseph Kovach.

