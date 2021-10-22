The judge in a child sexual assault case that was refiled against an Ashland pastor on Friday postponed a decision on whether to dismiss the new charges.
Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angeline Winton declined a defense request to halt the prosecution entirely in Ashland County Circuit Court, but will rule on the matter in November.
Tony Lashbrook, who has worked as a school bus driver and served as a pastor for Ashland’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child and two counts of child enticement. Winton declared a mistrial in April on identical charges after she found that prosecutors had not provided the defense with material obtained by Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel. That material included correspondence between Kressel and Rhonda Bryhn, a child sexual abuse therapist with Gunderson Health Systems of La Crosse.
Kressel said her misstep in not providing the material to the defense did not rise to the level of requiring a dismissal of the case. Defense attorneys Robert Eaton and Joseph Rafferty said the 33 months that has stretched out since Lashbrook was charged amounted to a denial of his right to a speedy trial.
Winton will make her decision Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
