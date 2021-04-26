Join a celebration of the Apostle Islands and the forthcoming book "A is for Apostle Islands," an ABC book for all ages. Bayfield Poet Laureate Lucy Tyrrell will lead a virtual page-turn journey from Apostle Islands and Anishinaabe to Zigzag Goldenrod. The 26 contributing artists will talk briefly about their ABC art, and the 26 poets will read their poems. The first 100 attendees can use Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/92422641307 with Passcode: 036742.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.