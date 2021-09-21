The Apostle Highlands Ladies Book Club met Sept. 22 with a final discussion and selection of four books to read over the winter. The book club will also offer a morning Ghost Tour and walk hosted by Carol Arvidson to conclude the summer schedule. If you would like to join or participate in future book club discussions set for spring and summer 2022, contact, dmaerts71@gmail.com.
The Apostle Highlands Book Club members are (back, from left,) Martha Fay, Chris Rine, Fran Swanson, Dawn Aerts; (front row) Cari Obst, Holly Moore, Carol Arvidson.
Information provided by Apostle Highlands Ladies Book Club.
