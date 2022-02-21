The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race held Saturday in Iron River drew the largest crowd in its four-year history.
Saturday was a perfect day for sled dog races at Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center – the dogs were happy in the cold, crisp air; the mushers were happy with the perfectly groomed, snow-covered trails; and the spectators were happy with the sunshine and beauty of the Northwoods.
The race sponsored by the Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce was a full-day event. Four different sprint races, plus a mutt run for kids and a weight-pull kept spectators busy. As each dog team lined up and prepared to begin their favorite activity, the excitement was heady. Dogs barked and howled in anticipation, straining at their leads, as 46 mushers competed in the four different length races — the four-dog sprint race being the shortest and the 32-mile, eight-dog the longest. The 17-mile open sprint allows a maximum number of 14 dogs per team – this year 11 dogs was the largest team, run by musher Brad Quayle of Champion, Michigan. It was Quayle’s first year of racing and he came in third with his team.
The final race was a six-dog sprint over a nine-mile course.
A four-year participant in the four-dog sprint race was Linda Thompson of Cannon Falls, Minn. She races dogs in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and said the Iron River course is one of her favorites. She placed fourth this year, and said she loves everything about the sport, especially the spectators, the volunteers and the finish line. Mike Krill of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, was a first-time racer in the four-dog sprint race. He heard about the NPSDR from a friend and decided to try his team on the course – he came in last but said he had a blast and is sure to return.
Benjamin Thompson of Mondovi participated in two races, both the four-dog and six-dog, and came in first in each race. Tim Chisholm of Minnesota ran his team in the open sprint class – he said he’s been racing dogs for 43 years, in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. He loves racing and his dogs love it too! Tim said he is getting older now, coming to the end of his racing career, and NPSDR will always have a special place in his heart for the “good people, the unbelievable volunteers, and the support given.”
Many of the participants in the races were under 18 years of age - future ambassadors of the sport and the race. They were: Morgan Martens (mid-distance), Ellyn Reese (open), Sara Anderson, Carmen Morgan and Rolland LaBoda (four-dog), and Casey Goedken and Elena Morgan (six-dog). Although none placed in the top three in their races, each one loves the sport, the excitement, and working with their dogs.
A first-time event this year was the Mutt Run, open to children ages 4-8 and 9-12, with one dog pulling sleds just 75 feet. Fifteen children and their dogs participated, and had a great time.
Another first-time event was the Weight Pull - a maximum weight in the shortest time event that let spectators see just how powerful man’s best friend can be. The winner was Enya, an entry from Minneapolis, who pulled a total of 800 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.