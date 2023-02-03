Talia and morgan with dog.jpg

Talia and Morgan Martens and their dog Keisha visited the library to teach students about how a dog team works. (Contributed photo)

Dogs, fresh air, sledding: Words that can bring a smile or positive thoughts to many but are music to the ears of two local dog sled champions.

talia and morgan presenting.jpg

Talia and Morgan Martens with one of their sleds. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments