Duo Ihana will perform Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Bayfield Presbyterian Church, the fourth concert in its summer music series.
Ihana comprises Finnish-American cellist Jesse Nummelin and Japanese pianist Rie Tanaka. They have been performing together since 2010. Their performances have been featured on American Public Radio’s “Your Classical,” and they have appeared on concert series for the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra’s DMSO at Home, Leif Eriksson International Festival, Green Lake Festival of Music, Thursday Musical, Hastings Arts Center’s Coffee Concert, Saint Paul Conservatory of Music’s Coffee Concert and others. The couple met while studying at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Communicating was a challenge for them because of the language barrier, but they soon bonded through their love of classical music. Now a married couple, Jesse and Rie’s mission is to build bridges between people and cultures using the universal language of music. “Ihana” is a Finnish word for “wonderful,” acknowledging Jesse’s Finnish Heritage, while it also means “one flower” in Japanese. The name carries the meaning of two cultures coming together.
Jesse and Rie have family ties in Ashland and the couple was eager to accept an invitation to the Bayfield Summer Music series. The program will feature Cello Sonatas by Beethoven and Shostakovich as well as the haunting “Chiran-Bushi” by Japanese composer Michio Mamiya. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Music Series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.