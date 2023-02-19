Guided by luminaries marking the 10-kilometer course, skiers and snowshoers left downtown Ashland in waves Saturday during the 26th running of the Book Across the Bay. The race this year both started and ended in Ashland, rather than taking its tradition course to Washburn, where several streets were closed for festivities. (All photos by Ed Monroe, for the Ashland Daily Press.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
