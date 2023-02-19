Guided by luminaries marking the 10-kilometer course, skiers and snowshoers left downtown Ashland in waves Saturday during the 26th running of the Book Across the Bay. The race this year both started and ended in Ashland, rather than taking its tradition course to Washburn, where several streets were closed for festivities. (All photos by Ed Monroe, for the Ashland Daily Press.

