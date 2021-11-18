As Wisconsin hunters head into the woods Saturday for the nine-day, gun-deer season, the family of Norbert Anthony “Tony” Dantzman and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office are asking them to keep an eye out for Dantzman, who has been missing since Aug. 30, 2019, from the Winter area.

Dantzman, 89, a native of the Exeland area, was living in California prior to his disappearance. He was in Winter for a family reunion and was last seen leaving the Winter Northern Lights Motel Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was wearing a light colored checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes and a light colored cap. He is 5’9” tall, 136 lbs., with brown eyes, grey hair, and glasses.

Dantzman suffers from dementia and other cognitive issues.

He has not been found, despite an extensive search by units including Sawyer County Search and Rescue.

Anyone who has information about Dantzman is asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213.

More information on Dantzman is available from the National Association of Missing and Unidentified Persons, www.namus.gov.

