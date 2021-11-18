Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&