Car fire

The owner of this car told firefighters he was driving on Highway 118 near Gilles Road Monday morning when the video display on his dashboard flashed off and on and he smelled smoke. The next thing he knew, flames were shooting through the dash as he was driving.

He pulled over and escaped without injury, but his car was not as fortunate. It took firefighters only minutes to knock down the fire, but the highway was closed for about 45 minutes while they hosed down the wreckage to ensure is was completed extinguished. (Photo contributed by Ashland Fire Department)

