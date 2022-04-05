...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1
to 3 ft expected for ice free areas.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
at lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches for the higher terrain
lake effect snow areas.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
