Maple Grove Cemetery in Marengo will offer a chance for the community to remember loved ones on Christmas Eve.

The gathering will include traditional Christmas songs and a reading of a Christmas story, after which candles and lights will be placed on graves.

The service can be joined in person at 4:45 p.m. or livestreamed on Kathy Schutte’s Facebook page. Call Schutte for more information at 715-278-3702.

Information provided by Maple Grove Cemetery.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments