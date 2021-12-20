Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&