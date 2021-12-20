Maple Grove Cemetery in Marengo will offer a chance for the community to remember loved ones on Christmas Eve.
The gathering will include traditional Christmas songs and a reading of a Christmas story, after which candles and lights will be placed on graves.
The service can be joined in person at 4:45 p.m. or livestreamed on Kathy Schutte’s Facebook page. Call Schutte for more information at 715-278-3702.
Information provided by Maple Grove Cemetery.
