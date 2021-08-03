The Bayfield Maritime Museum will dedicate the recently-completed rowboat the Don A Aug. 11 at the museum. The Don A is a 14-foot rowing skiff built by volunteers. It will become part of the exhibit at the Raspberry Island Lighthouse of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
The boat is named after Don Albrecht, the late Bayfield resident who led the 2012 effort to keep the struggling museum’s holdings together and continue operation as a not-for-profit, all-volunteer organization. The museum thrived on Albrecht’s vision and early leadership, and continues to be a popular destination for visitors, hosting some 12,000 each year. Albrecht was instrumental in organizing the first museum boat-building project, a rowboat like one used by fishermen on Rocky Island. Volunteers building a boat under a tent outside the museum had proven popular with museum guests.
The second project, the Raspberry Island light tender’s skiff, grew from a photo from the early 1900s showing two lighthouse keepers on Raspberry Island and the small rowboat that was their connection to the mainland. Local maritime historians found a book of boat plans from the era and a design inside that closely resembled the boat in the photo. A rotating crew of about 12 volunteers worked on the boat under the direction of retired Madeline Island shipwright Mike Caswell. Three summers of twice-weekly work sessions and a bit of over-winter work brought the project to completion.
Following the dedication the Don A will be on permanent display in the restored fog horn building of the Raspberry Island Lighthouse complex. Funding for the project came from individual donations, grants from the Apostle Islands Historic Preservation Conservancy, and the Don Albrecht Maritime History Endowment.
Information provided by Bayfield Maritime Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.