This spring, a homeowner in Bayview was walking the beach and found this grave marker partially covered in sand. It bore only a name and initial, a crude cross and the dates 1801-1871.
Now history buffs in the region, the state Department of Natural Resources and state archeologist all are trying to determine who it belongs to and how it came to be there — and they're asking for help.
