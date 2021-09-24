tomatoes

It’s inevitable that the question begins at farmer’s market in July. “Any tomatoes?” But no matter what tricks and tips I’ve tried, it’s always August before the ripe ones roll around. By the time it’s mid-September, the plants are going gangbusters, and the ruby orbs have taken over all available counter space, spilling over in boxes and tubs. This time of year, we’re spoiled for choice on tomatoes!

Don’t be fooled by the pretty packaging of hybrid tomatoes. Even if they’re a little lop-sided, bumpy, or oddly colored, an heirloom tomato will be a taste bud explosion any day over a “bred-to-be-shipped” tomato imposter. When selecting my heirloom cherry tomatoes, I like to go for the most interesting mix possible: yellow pears, striped oblongs, mottled orbs. Each has its own unique flavor profile, bursting in the mouth like a package of edible sunshine.

In September, everything is overflowing in the garden—giving one last big hurrah before frost season arrives. With Chef Kara’s recipe choice this week, all those great garden flavors come together for a zesty salad/fresh chop salsa that can easily be made ahead. Splurge on really good tomatoes for this one. It’s worth it!

