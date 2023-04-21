NorthlakesCheck
NorthLakes Community Clinic accepted a $4,799 check from the Fig Leaf Thrift Store to purchase an EKG machine. An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions. Electrodes are placed on a patient’s chest to record the heart's electrical signals, which cause the heart to beat. NorthLakes thanks the Fig Leaf Store and all its neighbors that support the store and made the gift possible.

