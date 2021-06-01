Ashland and Bayfield counties again are participating in annual Cleansweep collections of hazardous materials this month, inviting residents to properly dispose of chemicals and other dangerous products.
Bayfield County will hold its event Tuesday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bayfield County Highway Garage, 311 South First Ave. E., Washburn. Contact Meagan Quaderer/Michelle Anderson, Bayfield County Emergency Management, at 715-373-6113, for more information.
Ashland County will collect hazardous materials on Wednesday June 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College parking lot, 2100 Beaser Ave. Contact Ashland County UW Extension office at 715-682-7017 for more information.
Madeline Island’s collection will be Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MRF at 412 Big Bay Road (no medications accepted at this site). Contact Marty Curry, town of La Pointe, at 715-747-5715 for more information.
The Cleansweep program is open to all residents, farmers, businesses, governmental units and schools. This event is free to households for most items, and there are some fees for small-quantity generators such as farms and businesses. Farms and businesses must pre-register by contacting Zach Davis, Veolia Environmental Services, at zach.davis@veolia.com.
The Cleansweep program accepts unwanted chemicals and materials that contain hazardous or poisonous characteristics. Items will be taken for free from residential properties with the exception of fees charged for bulbs and batteries.
Acceptable items include materials such as, oil based paints, aerosol spray paints, stains, lead paint, shellac, turpentine, varnish, and wood preservatives. Also accepted are lubricants, solvents, pesticides, fertilizers, household and hazardous cleaners, corrosives, flammables, mercury, lead tackle and shot, old gas, and other chemicals you wouldn’t consider dumping. Mercury-containing thermostats, switches and thermometers and lead based paint will also be accepted.
More accepted items include roof coatings, driveway sealer, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, poisons, acids, corrosives, pool chemicals, automobile transmission and brake fluids, antifreeze, degreasers, solvents, thinners, adhesives, kerosene, lighter fluid, gasoline, PCB ballasts, rechargeable and button batteries, metal halide lights,
The Ashland and Bayfield sites will accept household pharmaceuticals, which include prescription and over-the-counter medications such as pills, capsules, ointments, liquids, sprays, creams, inhalers, vials and drops. Please leave prescription medications in the original containers, and remove personal user information on the container.
The Cleansweep event will not accept latex paint as it is not considered hazardous. The best and safest way to dispose of unwanted latex paint is to open the container, place it in a safe place, and allow it to dry out and harden. This works best with containers that are less than half full. Once it is completely dry it can be placed in regular garbage containers.
Additional unacceptable items include empty or dried paint cans, used motor oil, explosives or flares, pressurized containers, radioactive materials, Freon 11 and 12, medical or infectious wastes, auto and alkaline batteries, asbestos, tires, recyclables, electronics, and appliances.
